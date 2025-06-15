Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

LITE has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities set a $80.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lumentum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.93.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lumentum

Lumentum Stock Down 3.6%

Lumentum stock opened at $82.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.91. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $38.29 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. The business had revenue of $425.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lumentum news, Director Alan S. Lowe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $835,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,605,966.18. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,222 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $185,714.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,706.80. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,520 shares of company stock worth $2,103,278. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,430,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,198,000 after buying an additional 47,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,600,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,572 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth about $213,503,000. Atreides Management LP increased its position in Lumentum by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,875,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,904,000 after purchasing an additional 119,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Lumentum by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,731,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,913,000 after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.