Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI) versus XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Head to Head Review

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) and Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

XOS has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puradyn Filter Technologies has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares XOS and Puradyn Filter Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOS -71.59% -80.70% -38.09% Puradyn Filter Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOS 0 3 2 1 2.67 Puradyn Filter Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for XOS and Puradyn Filter Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

XOS currently has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 184.09%. Given XOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe XOS is more favorable than Puradyn Filter Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XOS and Puradyn Filter Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOS $48.68 million 0.53 -$75.84 million ($6.17) -0.50 Puradyn Filter Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Puradyn Filter Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XOS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.9% of XOS shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of XOS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of Puradyn Filter Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

XOS beats Puradyn Filter Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XOS

(Get Free Report)

Xos, Inc. is an electric mobility company engaged in manufacturing electric trucks. The firm designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company was founded by Dakota Semler and Giordano Sordoni on July 29, 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Puradyn Filter Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bypass oil filtration systems for use with internal combustion engines and hydraulic equipment that use lubricating oil worldwide. The company offers its products under the Puradyn brand name. Its Puradyn system cleans oil by providing a second circuit of oil filtration and treatment to continually remove solid and liquid contaminants from the oil through a filtration and absorption process. The company also manufactures replacement filter elements for the Puradyn system. Its products are marketed to various industries that include hydraulic applications, and other users of engines or equipment that utilize up to 50 weight oil for lubrication. The company sells its products directly, as well as through manufacturer's representatives, distributors, or other agents to OEMs, other distributors, and national accounts. It serves oil and gas services, power generation, construction and forestry, commercial marine, mining, and transportation industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Boynton Beach, Florida.

