Financial Survey: Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) and Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX)

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) and Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Inari Medical has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apyx Medical has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.0% of Inari Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of Apyx Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Inari Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Apyx Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inari Medical -13.68% -10.09% -6.60% Apyx Medical -58.59% -137.98% -36.74%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Inari Medical and Apyx Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Inari Medical and Apyx Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inari Medical 0 12 2 0 2.14 Apyx Medical 0 2 0 1 2.67

Inari Medical currently has a consensus price target of $69.22, indicating a potential downside of 13.44%. Given Inari Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inari Medical is more favorable than Apyx Medical.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inari Medical and Apyx Medical”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inari Medical $493.63 million 9.48 -$1.64 million ($1.35) -59.24 Apyx Medical $47.29 million 1.40 -$18.71 million ($0.55) -3.18

Inari Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Apyx Medical. Inari Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apyx Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Inari Medical beats Apyx Medical on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inari Medical

(Get Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc. builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation. It serves interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, and vascular surgeons. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Apyx Medical

(Get Free Report)

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures. The company's Helium Plasma Technology products are marketed and sold under the Renuvion name in the cosmetic surgery market and under the J-Plasma name in the hospital surgical market. It also develops and manufactures various hand pieces for open and laparoscopic procedures; and OEM generators, as well as related accessories. The company was formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation and changed its name to Apyx Medical Corporation in January 2019. Apyx Medical Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.