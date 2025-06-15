Head-To-Head Review: Dazed (OTCMKTS:MEDH) and Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO)

Volatility and Risk

Sparta Commercial Services has a beta of -0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dazed has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sparta Commercial Services and Dazed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sparta Commercial Services -863.09% N/A -506.19% Dazed -55.24% N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sparta Commercial Services and Dazed”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sparta Commercial Services $190,000.00 21.74 -$640,000.00 ($0.03) -3.43 Dazed $450,000.00 1.69 -$370,000.00 ($0.01) -0.11

Dazed has higher revenue and earnings than Sparta Commercial Services. Sparta Commercial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dazed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dazed beats Sparta Commercial Services on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sparta Commercial Services

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for vehicle dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, schools and entertainment venues, restaurants, grocery stores, and various other merchant types. The company also owns and manages websites, which sell motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and truck title history reports for consumers, retailers, municipals, nonprofits, auction houses, banks, and insurance companies; and designs, launches, maintains, and hosts websites for businesses, as well as provides text messaging services. In addition, it offers eCommerce, customer relationship management development and integration, search engine optimization, social media marketing, and online reviews website services to its clients. Further, the company provides an equipment-leasing product for local and state agencies that helps to finance their essential equipment needs, including police motorcycles, cruisers, buses, fire trucks, and EMS equipment; and a range of hemp-derived cannabinol products through newworldhealthcbd.com. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Dazed

Dazed, Inc. focuses on retail, distribution, hospitality, licensing, and franchising of portfolio of counterculture brands. The company was formerly known as MedX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Dazed, Inc. in October 2022. Dazed, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

