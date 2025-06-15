Biogen’s (BIIB) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $121.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Biogen from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Biogen from $217.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Hsbc Global Res cut Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $219.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.19.

Biogen Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $130.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Biogen has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $238.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.75 and a 200-day moving average of $137.42. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.14.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($0.24). Biogen had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 640.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

