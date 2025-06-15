Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $102.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FWONA. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Formula One Group Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ FWONA opened at $87.03 on Thursday. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $63.01 and a twelve month high of $95.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.68 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.96.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Formula One Group

In related news, Director Chase Carey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $9,638,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,973,170.76. This trade represents a 51.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Formula One Group by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Formula One Group by 74.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 67,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 8.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

