Precigen’s (PGEN) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Get Precigen alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PGEN

Precigen Stock Performance

PGEN opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $448.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37. Precigen has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.17.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Precigen had a negative net margin of 3,521.68% and a negative return on equity of 123.06%. The company had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Precigen will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precigen

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Precigen during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen during the first quarter worth approximately $4,755,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Precigen by 12.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 81,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Precigen by 216.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 43,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.