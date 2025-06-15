Loop Capital Has Lowered Expectations for Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Stock Price

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RDDT. Redburn Partners set a $75.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Reddit from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Reddit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 price objective on Reddit and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.35.

Get Reddit alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RDDT

Reddit Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:RDDT opened at $118.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.87 and its 200 day moving average is $142.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.99. Reddit has a 52-week low of $49.13 and a 52-week high of $230.41.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. The firm had revenue of $392.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($8.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reddit will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Reddit

In other Reddit news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $4,173,958.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,466,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,587,421.18. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $12,408,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,952,523.60. The trade was a 16.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 553,467 shares of company stock worth $60,888,391 in the last three months. Company insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Reddit

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDDT. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Reddit in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reddit by 100.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Reddit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.