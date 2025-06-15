UBS Group Cuts Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target to C$15.00

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.
IVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.30.
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.
