Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$210.00 at Scotiabank

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$175.00 to C$210.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$170.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$174.00 to C$204.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$160.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$168.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$186.36.

Dollarama Stock Down 0.1%

Dollarama Increases Dividend

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$193.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$119.88 and a 1 year high of C$196.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$171.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$153.31. The stock has a market cap of C$53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.1058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 4,131 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$192.31, for a total value of C$794,433.02. Also, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 1,350 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$173.51, for a total transaction of C$234,234.45. Insiders sold 33,481 shares of company stock worth $5,508,667 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

