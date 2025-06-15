Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target Raised to $14.50 at Morgan Stanley

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CWK. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $16.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.53.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth $7,496,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 714,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 150,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 579.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,295,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

