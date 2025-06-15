DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target Raised to $13.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DV. Loop Capital cut DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DoubleVerify from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cannonball Research lowered shares of DoubleVerify to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of DoubleVerify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

DoubleVerify stock opened at $14.48 on Thursday. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $23.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $165.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.07 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 582.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

