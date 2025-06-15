Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Chewy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $27.00 target price on shares of Chewy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.72.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $41.62 on Thursday. Chewy has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $48.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average of $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.75.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 9,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $337,369.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 276,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,045.50. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $6,021,722.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,682,598.84. This trade represents a 17.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,046 shares of company stock worth $9,387,635 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,915,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,789,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 288,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 60,533 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $1,536,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,484,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,093,000 after buying an additional 3,493,926 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

