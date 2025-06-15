Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $116.00 to $122.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.85.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of BRO stock opened at $106.63 on Thursday. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $88.31 and a 1-year high of $125.68. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.06.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.