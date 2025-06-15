Short Interest in Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Expands By 191.5%

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, an increase of 191.5% from the May 15th total of 12,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tokio Marine Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKOMY opened at $41.14 on Friday. Tokio Marine has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tokio Marine will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Nomura Securities raised Tokio Marine to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

