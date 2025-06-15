Analyzing Klotho Neurosciences (KLTO) & Its Peers

Volatility & Risk

Klotho Neurosciences has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Klotho Neurosciences’ rivals have a beta of -4.59, indicating that their average stock price is 559% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Klotho Neurosciences and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Klotho Neurosciences alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Klotho Neurosciences N/A $1.35 million -4.44 Klotho Neurosciences Competitors $581.03 million -$70.44 million 3.69

Klotho Neurosciences’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Klotho Neurosciences. Klotho Neurosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

20.1% of Klotho Neurosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Klotho Neurosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Klotho Neurosciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Klotho Neurosciences N/A N/A -25.89% Klotho Neurosciences Competitors -2,185.76% -161.46% -40.62%

Summary

Klotho Neurosciences beats its rivals on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Klotho Neurosciences

(Get Free Report)

Klotho Neurosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for neurological and age-related disorders, and specialty diagnostics. Its products include cell and gene therapies to mitigate age-related pathologies, such as dementia symptoms, and Alzheimer and neuromuscular diseases; biologics/biosimilars in the treatment of cancer; and melanocortin receptors. The company has a strategic partnership with Japan’s Okinawa Research Center for the research and development of Klotho gene therapy in enhancing longevity and reducing age-related diseases. The company was formerly known as Anew Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. in September 2024. Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Klotho Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klotho Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.