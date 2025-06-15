Critical Review: Rein Therapeutics (RNTX) versus Its Peers

Volatility & Risk

Rein Therapeutics has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rein Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 4.19, meaning that their average share price is 319% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rein Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Rein Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rein Therapeutics N/A -74.08% -27.93% Rein Therapeutics Competitors -3,399.87% -235.11% -32.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rein Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rein Therapeutics N/A -$15.73 million -0.66 Rein Therapeutics Competitors $9.91 billion $136.15 million -5.40

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Rein Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rein Therapeutics. Rein Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

90.9% of Rein Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Rein Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rein Therapeutics beats its competitors on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Rein Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rein Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead product candidate, ALRN-6924, which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine, Rosana Kapeller, Huw M. Nash, Joseph A. Yanchik III, and Loren David Walensky on August 6, 2001 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Rein Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rein Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.