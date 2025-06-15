Comparing Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) and CDT Environmental Technology Investment (NASDAQ:CDTG)

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report) and CDT Environmental Technology Investment (NASDAQ:CDTG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Diversified Royalty has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CDT Environmental Technology Investment has a beta of -5.82, suggesting that its stock price is 682% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Royalty 0 1 0 0 2.00 CDT Environmental Technology Investment 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Royalty 49.26% 11.44% 5.52% CDT Environmental Technology Investment N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Royalty $41.85 million 8.68 $23.50 million $0.12 17.89 CDT Environmental Technology Investment $29.77 million 0.50 $7.42 million N/A N/A

Diversified Royalty has higher revenue and earnings than CDT Environmental Technology Investment.

Summary

Diversified Royalty beats CDT Environmental Technology Investment on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc. and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp. in September 2014. Diversified Royalty Corp. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About CDT Environmental Technology Investment

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited designs, develops, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and maintains sewage treatment systems in China. The company sells complete sewage treatment systems; constructs rural sewage treatment plants; installs systems; and provides on-going operation and maintenance services for systems and plants in China for municipalities and enterprise clients. It provides sewage treatment services, such as on-site or in-situ septic tank treatment services in the urban and rural areas for municipalities, and residential and business property management companies. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

