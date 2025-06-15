First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) and First NBC Bank (OTCMKTS:FNBCQ) Financial Review

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) and First NBC Bank (OTCMKTS:FNBCQ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First Community Bankshares and First NBC Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 First NBC Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00

First Community Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.90%. Given First Community Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Community Bankshares is more favorable than First NBC Bank.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community Bankshares $155.82 million 4.37 $51.60 million $2.77 13.46 First NBC Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares First Community Bankshares and First NBC Bank”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

First Community Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than First NBC Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.0% of First Community Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of First Community Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of First NBC Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Community Bankshares and First NBC Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community Bankshares 27.81% 10.35% 1.64% First NBC Bank N/A N/A N/A

Summary

First Community Bankshares beats First NBC Bank on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans. The company also provides trust management, estate administration, and investment advisory services; and investment management services. It serves individuals and businesses across various industries, such as education, government, and health services; coal mining and gas extraction; retail trade; construction; manufacturing; tourism; and transportation. The company operates through branches in West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee. Community Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia.

About First NBC Bank

First NBC Bank Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for First NBC Bank that provides a range of financial services for businesses, institutions, and individuals. The company's deposit products include savings deposits, money market accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises construction, commercial and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans. The company also offers trust services, credit cards, and wire transfers. As of August 15, 2016, it operated 39 full service banking offices in New Orleans metropolitan area, Mississippi Gulf Coast, and the Florida panhandle. First NBC Bank Holding Company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana. On May 11, 2017, First NBC Bank Holding Company filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana. First NBC Bank Holding Company operates as a subsidiary of First NMTC 2, LLC.

