Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Price Target Raised to $19.50 at UBS Group

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $17.50 to $19.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AFYA has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Afya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Afya from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Afya currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

Shares of AFYA opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.60. Afya has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Afya by 167.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 28,226 shares during the period. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Afya by 4.4% during the first quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 592,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 25,111 shares during the period. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Afya during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Afya during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Afya during the first quarter worth about $476,000. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

