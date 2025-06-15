AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $42.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

Shares of AU opened at $50.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.98. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.49.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AU. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Featured Articles

