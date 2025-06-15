Calix (NYSE:CALX) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CALX has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Calix from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital set a $50.00 target price on shares of Calix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Get Calix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Calix

Calix Stock Down 2.1%

Calix stock opened at $47.17 on Thursday. Calix has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.29.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Calix will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $989,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,139,188 shares in the company, valued at $84,690,452.92. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calix

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Calix by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,611 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Calix in the first quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Calix by 60.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 183,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after buying an additional 68,937 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Calix by 26.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Calix by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 176,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 16,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

(Get Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.