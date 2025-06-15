Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on QXO (NASDAQ:QXO)

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of QXO (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on QXO. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on QXO in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QXO in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

Get QXO alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on QXO

QXO Trading Down 2.6%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QXO

Shares of NASDAQ:QXO opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.38. QXO has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $157.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average is $14.72.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in QXO in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in QXO during the first quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of QXO during the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QXO by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of QXO by 533.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QXO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.