Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UPST. Barclays raised their price target on Upstart from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.96.

Upstart Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $52.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 2.29. Upstart has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $96.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.03.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $213.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.08 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 20.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Upstart will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $2,504,603.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,627.54. This represents a 44.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $634,658.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,356 shares in the company, valued at $14,624,391.32. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,783 shares of company stock worth $3,257,814 over the last ninety days. 16.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Upstart by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

