Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.25.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Down 3.4%

MOD stock opened at $93.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.06. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $64.79 and a 12 month high of $146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.36.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,442,000 after buying an additional 15,355 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

