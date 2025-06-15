Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the May 15th total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 561,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wallbridge Mining Price Performance

WLBMF stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Wallbridge Mining has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

Get Wallbridge Mining alerts:

About Wallbridge Mining

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper, nickel, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.