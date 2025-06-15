Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the May 15th total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 561,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wallbridge Mining Price Performance
WLBMF stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Wallbridge Mining has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.
About Wallbridge Mining
