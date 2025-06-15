Dune Acquisition Corp II’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:IPODU)

Dune Acquisition Corp II’s (NASDAQ:IPODU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, June 16th. Dune Acquisition Corp II had issued 12,500,000 shares in its public offering on May 7th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Dune Acquisition Corp II’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Dune Acquisition Corp II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

Dune Acquisition Corp II Price Performance

About Dune Acquisition Corp II

NASDAQ:IPODU opened at $10.14 on Friday. Dune Acquisition Corp II has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

