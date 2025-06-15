Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Cut to “Neutral” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $9.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Joby Aviation’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JOBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $8.60 on Thursday. Joby Aviation has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Joby Aviation had a negative return on equity of 51.76% and a negative net margin of 42,844.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Joby Aviation news, Director Motor Corp/ Toyota acquired 49,701,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000,003.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 122,573,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,545,313.63. This trade represents a 68.20% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 101,652 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $677,002.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,526,762 shares in the company, valued at $403,108,234.92. This trade represents a 0.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 750,950 shares of company stock worth $4,640,619. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 773.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.