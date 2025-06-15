Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Rating Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $230.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.29 and a 200 day moving average of $196.82. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12-month low of $146.62 and a 12-month high of $241.62.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $541.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.93 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 43.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $4.3222 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.87. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 758,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,732,000 after acquiring an additional 341,661 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,056,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,870,000 after purchasing an additional 190,955 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at $35,349,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth $16,136,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at $13,756,000. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

