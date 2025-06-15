TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. CIBC upgraded TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of TAC stock opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $526.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.31 million. TransAlta had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Research analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAC. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in TransAlta by 145,600.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in TransAlta by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 69,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 48,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

