Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE) Insider Purchases £26,881.72 in Stock

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report) insider Ian Cleminson bought 2,688,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £26,881.72 ($36,499.28).

Surface Transforms Stock Up 4.5%

SCE stock opened at GBX 1.02 ($0.01) on Friday. Surface Transforms Plc has a one year low of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 2.27 ($0.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.45. The firm has a market cap of £12.90 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Surface Transforms (LON:SCE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX (2.31) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Surface Transforms had a negative return on equity of 88.05% and a negative net margin of 250.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Surface Transforms Plc will post 0.0144785 EPS for the current year.

Surface Transforms Company Profile

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

