Giles Wilson Buys 189 Shares of Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Giles Wilson purchased 189 shares of Dr. Martens stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £149.31 ($202.73).

Giles Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 11th, Giles Wilson acquired 297 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £151.47 ($205.66).

On Tuesday, March 25th, Giles Wilson purchased 32,640 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £17,625.60 ($23,931.57).

Dr. Martens Price Performance

Shares of Dr. Martens stock opened at GBX 74.20 ($1.01) on Friday. Dr. Martens plc has a one year low of GBX 43.02 ($0.58) and a one year high of GBX 85.10 ($1.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 58.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 63.56. The stock has a market cap of £720.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.11.

Dr. Martens Cuts Dividend

Dr. Martens ( LON:DOCS ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 2.40 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Dr. Martens had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Equities analysts expect that Dr. Martens plc will post 2.5809394 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Dr. Martens’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 7,000 ($95.04) to GBX 6,000 ($81.47) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th.

About Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand founded in 1960 in Northamptonshire. Originally produced for workers looking

for tough, durable boots, the brand was quickly adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical

movements. Dr. Martens have since transcended their working-class roots while still celebrating their proud heritage

and, six decades later, “Docs” or “DMs” are worn by people around the world who use them as a symbol of

empowerment and their own individual attitude.

The Company successfully listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 29 January 2021 (DOCS.L) and

is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.

Further Reading

