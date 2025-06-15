United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Buys £186.08 in Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report) insider Louise Beardmore bought 16 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,163 ($15.79) per share, for a total transaction of £186.08 ($252.65).

United Utilities Group Stock Down 0.5%

LON:UU opened at GBX 1,165.50 ($15.82) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 551.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,115.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,050.18. The firm has a market cap of £7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.91, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.41.

United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported GBX 49.60 ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Utilities Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 6.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Utilities Group PLC will post 50.9730539 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

