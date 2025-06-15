IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Board Approves Share Buyback Plan

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 12th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

IMAX Price Performance

IMAX stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. IMAX has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $29.66.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.95 million. IMAX had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

