RF Industries (RFIL) to Release Earnings on Monday

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 16th. Analysts expect RF Industries to post earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $17.24 million for the quarter.

RF Industries Stock Down 2.8%

NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $4.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $43.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at RF Industries

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $70,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 106,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,818.16. This represents a 16.31% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RF Industries stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RF Industries, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:RFIL Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of RF Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on RF Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

