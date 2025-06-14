Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.460-1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.9 billion-$15.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.0 billion. Oracle also updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday. Stephens began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.32.

Get Oracle alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $215.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of $602.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $216.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $648,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,339.30. The trade was a 7.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 427,366 shares of company stock worth $80,183,723. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oracle stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 189.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 0.7% of Brighton Jones LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $25,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.