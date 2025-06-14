New England Research & Management Inc. Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.0% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 119,141 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $190.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.49. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.52 and a 12-month high of $218.66. The company has a market capitalization of $336.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. The trade was a 52.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

