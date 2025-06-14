BigSur Wealth Management LLC Purchases 110 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,523 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 7.8%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $215.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $216.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.86 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.62.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,400.30. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $648,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,339.30. The trade was a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 427,366 shares of company stock worth $80,183,723. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

