Jackson Square Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.1% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,022,224,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 65,631.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,225,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,508,636,000 after buying an additional 8,213,123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $837,017,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 79,739.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,555,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $818,962,000 after buying an additional 1,553,329 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,149,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,817,684,000 after buying an additional 1,207,787 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Down 4.7%

Mastercard stock opened at $561.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $428.86 and a 1-year high of $594.71. The company has a market cap of $511.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $555.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $543.88.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total transaction of $8,678,774.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,692,629.36. The trade was a 15.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total value of $85,417.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,394.75. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,686 shares of company stock worth $26,430,428 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $633.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.00.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

