Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $56,600,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $8,158,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 322,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $130,158,000 after buying an additional 60,342 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, Director Joseph Gebbia purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $256.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,690.41. This represents a 3,603.60% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 855,394 shares in the company, valued at $305,632,276.20. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 818,509 shares of company stock valued at $273,791,775. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. HSBC decreased their target price on Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $325.31 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.92 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $299.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 159.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

