Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $265,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. LM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,232,829,000. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,507,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $548.77 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $521.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.78.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

