Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Metropolis Capital Ltd

Metropolis Capital Ltd lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 40.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,561,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,741,048 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 5.9% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $158,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 193,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,454,000 after buying an additional 59,680 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 20,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 29,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $1,924,344.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,409 shares in the company, valued at $44,478,105.49. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $57,778.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,413,079.79. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,931 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,930. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $64.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.56. The company has a market cap of $253.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.