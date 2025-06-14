BNC Wealth Management LLC Acquires 433 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,908 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 1.6% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $215.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $216.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.86 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.08%.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $202.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.32.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,000,421.92. This trade represents a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 427,366 shares of company stock worth $80,183,723. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

