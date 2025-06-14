Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Southland Equity Partners LLC

Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $248.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 202.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $265.43.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $304.00 price target (up from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.09.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total value of $2,528,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 789,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,720,577.92. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,300. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 730,576 shares of company stock valued at $133,778,494 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

