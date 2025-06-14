IAG Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 194.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.8% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.3% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 149,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,151,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,496,000 after purchasing an additional 57,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $212,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,946 shares in the company, valued at $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,148.92. This trade represents a 24.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.8%

Coca-Cola stock opened at $70.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.84. The firm has a market cap of $305.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

