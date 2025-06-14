Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.5% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $325.31 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.92 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 159.47, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cfra Research cut Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.67.

View Our Latest Report on Tesla

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.71, for a total value of $732,560.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,546.04. This trade represents a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 818,509 shares of company stock valued at $273,791,775. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.