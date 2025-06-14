Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $351,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 78,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after buying an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $71,312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total value of $2,528,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 789,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,720,577.92. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 730,576 shares of company stock worth $133,778,494. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.9%

AVGO stock opened at $248.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 202.86, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $265.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.01 and a 200-day moving average of $209.15.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 price target (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.09.

View Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.