Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,044 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 2.3% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $23,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in Adobe by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC grew its position in Adobe by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 621 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,968.08. The trade was a 4.55% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Summit Redstone set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.67.

Adobe stock opened at $391.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $166.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $386.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $421.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.01 and a 12 month high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

