Southland Equity Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Southland Equity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,662 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Tesla by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,997,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920,325 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Tesla by 27,378.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,812,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,542,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,607 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Tesla by 4,963.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,834,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,356,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tesla by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,541,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at $522,940,195.80. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,500. The trade was a 12.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 818,509 shares of company stock worth $273,791,775 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $325.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 159.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.92 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Cowen raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.67.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

