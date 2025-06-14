Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.5% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,017,750,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,036,302,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 21,191.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $904,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,496,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,389,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 8,806,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,262 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.24.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $145.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.20. The firm has a market cap of $254.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

